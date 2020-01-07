Elmo Edward Fronsman
April 19, 1935 - January 1, 2020
Cashmere, WA
Elmo Edward Fronsman, age 84, died in Cashmere, WA, on January 1, 2020. Born in Tacoma, WA, on April 19, 1935, to Edward Neal And Helen Mae Fronsman, he attended school in Puyallup, WA. Elmo served in the U.S. Navy until 1960. On February 8, 1954, he married Patricia Ann Oaks in Dallesport, WA.
He lived in Washington and Oregon during his career in the construction field, from steel work to framing and commercial construction for the Carpenter's Union. Elmo's passion was riding and working on motorcycles. He also loved fishing, camping, riding, snowmobiles, and family. He spent most of his retirement in Gold Beach, OR, fishing on the Rogue River and Chetco River. Elmo will be remembered for his hard love on the outside, and softness on the inside, and his wit and "unique" wording for any situation, along with his willingness to help others.
Elmo is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Fronsman of Wenatchee, WA; children Debi (Mike) Adams of Clinton, WA; Terry (Marilee) Fronsman of Lake Stevens, WA; Rebecca (Russ) Flansburg of Wenatchee, WA; brothers: Roland (Sue) Fronsman of Ephrata, WA, and Larry (Laura) Fronsman of Soap Lake, WA; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Fronsman; and granddaughter, Desiree.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. Everyone is welcome. You are invited to view Elmo’s online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share any pictures or memories. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.