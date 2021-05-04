Elmo Pauline "Polly" Miller
Chelan, WA
Elmo Pauline "Polly" Miller (Austin) passed away peacefully April 30, 2021, at the age of 86. Polly was born and raised in Omak, WA, on April 7, 1935, to Elmer and Edna Austin, and was the middle child of two siblings, Dick and Jane. Polly graduated from Omak High School, in 1953. She went on to attend Washington State College and then, Wenatchee Valley College and studied dental assisting. She got a job as a dental assistant in Yakima, WA, and then moved to Wenatchee, WA, where she met Leo, and they later married on December 21, 1958. They had two children, Jana, in 1962 and Wade, in 1965.
Polly and Leo had many adventures together, many of those being business endeavors. Together, they had many acres of orchard, where they harvested apples. They opened and owned Midtowner Motel, for 20 years, where Polly actively worked. In 1975, they acquired Zippy Disposal Service and Polly was the bookkeeper. While Jana was in school, Polly was the 4-H Leader for the Jolly Jill Club for seven years. Their recent venture was starting and opening the Miller's Auto Museum, in 2015, and Polly loved to hang out with the car club members and meet new people when they visited.
Around 1988, they bought a home in Kailua-Kona, HI, and continued to travel there every winter for ten years. Being snowbirds, they started traveling to Yuma, AZ, with many friends and family. They loved Arizona so much, they bought a home in Yuma and went there for 13 winters. In the early 1990's, they built a cabin at Gold Creek, in the Methow, and enjoyed snowmobiling and the peace and quiet, and was Polly's favorite place. Polly also loved to travel, and went on many various cruises throughout the years.
Polly's smile and charisma were contagious and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Polly is survived by her husband of 62 years, Leo; daughter, Jana and her husband, Alto; son, Wade and his wife, Summer; sister, Jane; grandchildren: Jordan, Chad, and Ty; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Edna, and brother, Dick Austin.
A Graveside Memorial will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Chelan Fraternal Cemetery. Visitation hours for Polly Miller will be this Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 2-4:00 p.m., at Precht Rose Chapel, 332 E Woodin Ave., Chelan, WA.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation at https://alzfdn.org/ or Lake Chelan EMT's, P.O. Box 908, Chelan, WA, 98816. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.