Elsie May Senyitko
December 17, 1924 – July 29, 2022
Elsie May Senyitko
December 17, 1924 – July 29, 2022
Marysville, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Elsie May Senyitko passed away peacefully on July 29, 2022, at the age of 97. She was born on December 17, 1924, in Synarep, WA, the eighth of 11 children born to Samuel and Carrie Arrington.
Upon graduating from Riverside High School, she moved to Wenatchee, WA, to work for the phone company. There, she met Steve Senyitko, and on November 5, 1946, they were married. They were married for 63 years, making their first home in Wenatchee, later moving to Everett, WA, and in 1963, to Marysville, WA, where they resided for 59 years.
Elsie worked many part-time jobs during her life, but her main focus was being a mom, cooking, canning and caring for her family. She loved animals and there were many pets over the years. She enjoyed working in the yard and taking care of her flowers.
Elsie was an extremely giving and caring mother and grandmother, babysitting and enjoying the many grandchildren, as they came along. She had a funny sense of humor and a laugh and smile that made you laugh along with her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve; her parents; and nine siblings. She is survived by her five children: daughter, Colleen (Mike) Sigman; four sons: Steve (Barb), Doug, Greg, and Brian (Connie); numerous grandchildren; and her two sisters: June Woda and Lyla Johnston.
Her spirit and love will always be with us and she will be deeply missed.
A Graveside Service will be held at Okanogan Valley Memorial Gardens, 214 Conconully Rd., Okanogan, WA, 98840. Arrangements in care of River Valley Funeral, Okanogan, WA.
