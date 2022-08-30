Elva J. Powers
October 30, 1943 – August 27, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Elva J. Powers of Wenatchee passed away early Saturday morning, August 27, 2022. Elva was born October 30, 1943, in Oroville, WA, to Elmer and Amy Bruns of Oroville. She was raised on a 200 acre ranch located on the Molson-Chesaw Road, east of Oroville. She attended school there, graduating from high school in 1962. Following high school, she attended Wenatchee Valley College for two years, where she sang in the school choir. Elva then transferred to Central Washington University, where she graduated with a degree in education in 1966.
Elva began her teaching career as a home economics teacher in Omak, WA. Later, transferring to East Omak Elementary School, where she taught fifth grade for the remainder of her career. Elva retired from teaching in 2003, after 37 years as an educator.
She met and married Dan Powers in Omak, in 1973. Together, they had one daughter, Tonya.
Elva loved the outdoors, camping, fishing and boating. She and her husband, Dan, traveled the Alaska Highway on two occasions then traveling through Utah, Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming. Elva loved gardening, sewing, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an active member of the Omak Free Methodist Church, where she sang in the church choir and served as wedding hostess. She was also a member of the Eastmont Community Church in East Wenatchee, WA. Elva volunteered many hours at her grandchildren's elementary schools, reading and volunteering her time.
Elva is survived by her husband of 49 years, Dan, of Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Tonya Luinstra and her husband, Kelly of Wenatchee, WA; step-daughter, Lori Zimmerman of Edmonds, WA; and step-son, Tom Powers of Kapoei, HI. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Jaxson and Breven; and step-grandchildren: Jake, Shannon, Maura, and Kittra.
At her request, a Private Graveside Service with family only will be held at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. An open house for friends and family will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., following the service at the Powers' home in Wenatchee. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
