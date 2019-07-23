Elva Mae (Mitchell) Rose
February 27, 1929 - July 12, 2019
Omak, WA
Elva Mae was born to Albert and Ruth Mitchell in Omak, WA, on February 27, 1929, the oldest of six children. She quietly went home to be with her Savior at 10:15 a.m. on July 12, 2019, in Wenatchee, WA. She was 90 years old. Elva Mae attended Seattle Pacific College where she met her husband, Dean Rose. They married in Omak, WA, on November 25, 1948, and were married for 59 years. Upon graduation from college, they moved to Ephrata, WA, to start their teaching careers. They continued their life journey and moved to Entiat, WA, where she taught first grade. While in Entiat, they had three boys: Larry, Ron, and Randy, and were delighted to be able to adopt two daughters: Resa and DeAnna. They attended and were actively involved in the Entiat Friends Church and made many lifelong friends.
In the summer of 1967, Elva Mae moved with her family back “home” to Omak, WA. She took time off from teaching to be a stay-at-home mom to Resa and DeAnna. Once her daughters were in school, she went back to the profession she loved and was very gifted at, teaching. She taught Kindergarten at North Omak Elementary until she retired. Her love and gifts were a blessing to scores of children and their families. She remained in Omak until August of 2012, when she moved to Wenatchee, WA, a place she considered to be the “center of the world”.
Elva Mae was a charter member of the Omak Free Methodist Church (Cornerstone Christian Fellowship), where she attended and served faithfully for many years. She was a perfect example of what God can accomplish through a life surrendered and dedicated to Him. She served in various capacities that ranged from directing the church choir to, along with her husband, Dean, working with the high school youth for several decades. She saw all avenues of service as opportunities for her to touch lives for Jesus and have an impact on those around her. Elva Mae and Dean loved and were avid supporters of Conconully Holiness Camp. She initiated and oversaw the May Retreat for the area youth groups and rarely missed attending the annual family camp, even serving as camp pianist when asked. Though not serving in an official capacity, God used her to minister to scores of people through her loving heart and listening ear.
Elva Mae was a faithful follower of Jesus, a loving wife, mother, sister, friend, counselor, confidant, and teacher. She is survived by four children: Larry (Victoria) of Wenatchee, WA, Ron (Mary) of Vancouver, WA, Randy (Jenny) of Omak, WA, and Resa Bush of Omak, WA; 13 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four of her siblings: Merle Mitchell of Puyallup, WA, Wesley Mitchell of Renton, WA, Sharon Johnson of East Wenatchee, WA, and Gary Mitchell of Beaverton, OR. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Rose; her daughter, DeAnna Rose; and her brother, Gene Mitchell.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 328 Riverside Drive, Omak, WA, and will be followed by a Graveside Service at the Riverside Cemetery in Riverside, WA. Viewing will be Friday, August 2, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Precht-Harrison-Nearents Funeral Chapel. Precht-Harrison-Nearents Funeral Chapel in Okanogan, WA, is in charge of arrangements.