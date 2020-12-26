Elven Thomas Worley
August 8, 1946 - December 14, 2020
Eugene, OR
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Elven "Al" Thomas Worley, 74, formerly of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on December 14, 2020, after a losing battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinsonism in Eugene, OR. He was born in Chelan, WA, on August 8, 1946, son of the late Bryon and Bertha Worley.
Al was a three-sport athlete (football, basketball, and baseball) in high school, graduating, in 1964, from Wenatchee High. He earned a football scholarship to the University of Washington and graduated, in 1969, with a master's degree in Education. Al played freshman football in the fall and redshirted the next season due to a broken wrist that limited his practice time. Half way thru his sophomore season, in a game against USC, he got his first chance to play and started every game thru his senior season. As a defensive back, he excelled and was awarded the first purple helmet, given out the next two seasons. In his senior season, Al intercepted 14 passes, which set an NCAA record that still stands today. Al was named a consensus All American, playing in the All-Star game, Hula Bowl, East West Shrine Game, and Coaches All American Game. He received the University of Washington Athlete of the Year (1968-1969) and University of Washington All-Century Team awards. He was inducted into the University of Washington Sports Hall of Fame in 1992. After college, Al played for one season for the Seattle Rangers of the Continental Football League, in 1969. He was a part-time Washington assistant coach and a substitute teacher in Seattle, WA. Then, he became a full time coach at Northern Arizona (1971 to 1974). He was later an assistant coach at Portland State. In 1979, Al became head coach of the Yokosuka Base Seahawks, a U.S. Navy service team in Japan and coached a team in Korea.
After his coaching career, Al worked for the federal government as an Naval MWR (Morale Welfare and Recreation) Director in Sasebo, Japan. He transferred to Hawaii to work at Pearl Harbor Subase as MWR Director, then moved to Naval Station to work as Facility and Project Management for Pearl Harbor. After 30 years working for the federal government, Al retired, in 2015, and moved to Eugene.
Al met Bernie in Hawaii and married her on April 15, 1996, at Lake Tahoe. He said that was the best catch he made off the field.
He enjoyed working in the garden, traveling with the family on vacations, and golfing. His favorite sport to watch was hockey.
Al is survived by his wife, Bernie of Honolulu, HI; step-daughter, Sheena; and step-son, Shelton. He is also survived by four brothers: Bryon, Jr. of USK, WA, Melvin of East Wenatchee, WA, Clayton (Pam) of East Wenatchee, WA, and Larry of Mexico; three sisters: Evelyn (Ernie) Chapman of Clackamas, OR, Augusta (Gary) Heinz of Wenatchee, WA, and Katherine Bush of Omak, WA; as well as nephews and nieces. Al was predeceased in death by his mom, Bertha; father, Byron Worley; and sisters: Patricia Coughlan and Ella Bainard (Richard).
Al will be truly missed by his loving wife, family, friends, and teammates. Private Memorial service will be held in Hawaii.