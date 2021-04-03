Elvin Earnest Nichols
October 18, 1943 – March 30, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Elvin Earnest Nichols, 77, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021. There will be a Memorial Service held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA. Mask coverings and social distancing are required per COVID-19 restrictions. You are invited to view Elvin’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can read his complete obituary and leave a memory for the family.