Emily Kay Bratton, 45, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, with her husband and close friends by her side. She was born July 2, 1977, in Auburn, CA., to Robert and Gail (Gillis) Hoxworth. Emily attended and graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1995. She attended Central Washington University and graduated from Wenatchee Valley College with her nursing degree in 2008. She loved her calling as a nurse and most recently as a Pediatric Hospice Nurse in the Wenatchee Valley.
Emily is survived by her husband, Mitch Bratton of Wenatchee, WA; children: Molly Martinez, 20, of Melbourne, FL, Brandon Port, 14, of Wenatchee, WA., and Oliver Bratton, 11, of Wenatchee, WA; parents, Robert and Gail Hoxworth of Florida; sister, Amy (Hoxworth) Huebner of Marrieta, FL; and her brother, Christopher Hoxworth of Renton, WA; and MANY family and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Curtis and Betty Hoxworth, Don and Lila Gillis; and her uncle, Douglas Hoxworth.
An Open House Celebration of Emily's Life will be held from 12:00 p.m. To 4:00 p.m., on October 29, 2022, at the Bratton household, 931 Woodward Dr., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. You are invited to view the full obituary at www.heritagememorialchapel.com, to share a memory or leave a condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
