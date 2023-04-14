Emily (Smith) Conley
May 3, 1944 – March 27, 2023
Emily (Smith) Conley
May 3, 1944 – March 27, 2023
East Wenatchee, WA
Emily Conley, age 78, died at home March 27, 2023, in the care of her family. Emily was born May 3, 1944, the first of six children, to H. Ivan Smith and Irene P. (Burkepile) Smith in Lamar, CO.
Emily came with her family to Entiat, WA, in 1948. Her father was an orchardist in Entiat and the Wenatchee area. In 1956, they moved to Orondo, WA, where he managed Orondo Orchards. Emily and her siblings rode the bus to East Wenatchee, WA, to attend school. That is where she caught the eye of Dale Conley. Emily graduated from Eastmont High School in 1962. Dale and Emily were married in January of 1963, and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Dale and Emily lived in Seattle, WA, for a short time, where their daughter, Robin, was born. Then, they moved to Sundale Orchards in Roosevelt, WA. While living in Roosevelt, their son, Andrew, was born. Emily was a homemaker, but when the children got older, she worked in a para-professional capacity at Roosevelt Elementary School, teaching guitar, speech therapy aide, and cleaning and driving shuttle. She went on to become the Roosevelt postmaster. She retired from the postal service in 2002, when her triplet granddaughters were born. Emily and Dale relocated to East Wenatchee and for the next 15 years, she was their daycare and after school provider, which she claimed was "the best job ever!"
Emily was a devoted Jehovah's Witness and enjoyed attending the Ridgeview Congregation meetings in East Wenatchee. She was preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Gerald. Emily is survived by her husband, Dale, children: Robin (Patrick) Brown and Andrew Conley; grandchildren: Meghan, Courtney and Mackenzie Brown; siblings: Judy (Jerry) Murphy, Linda (Jack) Runyan, Doyle (Kathryn) Smith, Jane Smith, and Sara Smith; as well as numerous nieces; nephews; extended family; and the brothers and sisters who shared her faith.
A Special thank you to the Confluence Health Hospice team and dear friend, Sue, for their loving care.
A Memorial Service is planned for a future date at the Kingdom Hall in East Wenatchee and interment at the Orondo Cemetery. All are invited to share in this time with the family. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.