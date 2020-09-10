Emory C. "Tim" Webber
Cashmere, WA
Emory C. “Tim” Webber passed away on September 4, 2020, after a full, long life. Tim was born on September 27, 1928, in Washburn, IL, to John and Ellen Andrews Webber. Emory became “Tim” after he was Tiny Tim in the annual Christmas pageant. He began his lineman career at the age of 14, when he hooked up with a power crew as a grounds-man. For over 70 years as an IBEW member, his work took him from Illinois to Florida and across the USA.
He loved traveling the open road and always said Washington State is “God’s Country”. He met his first love, Joanie Jessup, when he was 16, and they were married in 1948. They raised two daughters: Cheryl Lee and Cindy Anne in Florida, where Tim built power lines from Lake Worth to Palm Beach. Joanie passed away in 1970, and Tim began a second life with Ingrid Stippa in 1971. They moved to Washington State to be near family and raise their only daughter, Joy, in Cashmere.
He worked for Douglas County PUD, and was always proud of his career as a lineman. Tim loved Yaksum Canyon, especially his neighbors Mike and Linda Bushy. He spent time at Pike Street Market selling apples, and was very proud of his hand-built furniture and portable sawmill. He leaves us with this lineman’s proverb: “Don’t step on nothing.”
He is survived by his children: Cheryl (Jerry) Miller of La Quinta, CA, Cindy (Bill) Mello of Goldendale, WA, Joy (Greg) Margolis of Nantucket, MA; and grandkids: Gerry (Kari) Keating, Chad (Becky) Keating, Kelli Potter, Bonnie (Jim) Siena, Alyson (Troy Poppin) Mello, Max and Zella Margolis. He has nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was predeceased by both of his beloved wives; and his grandson, Ryan Luebber.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held at the Cashmere City Cemetery at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, September 14, 2020. Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA, is in charge of arrangements.