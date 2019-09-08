Ena Beryl (Million) Riddle
Yakima, WA
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Ena Beryl (Million) Riddle was born August 27, 1941, in Garfield, WA, to David and Vera Million, the third of four children. Ena went to be with the Lord, whom she served diligently throughout most of her life, on August 21, 2019, just shy of her 78th birthday and her 60th wedding anniversary. Ena was raised on a farm outside of Moscow, ID, and when she was 17, she met Gary Riddle, a handsome young man from Troy, ID. They were married October 2, 1959, and Gary and Ena lived in Troy, ID, for the first years of their marriage and their family expanded to include their children: Danny, Lee and Darcy.
Ena and Gary eventually moved to Moscow, ID, and when Gary accepted a position with Cascade Cable Contractors in 1972, the family moved to East Wenatchee, WA. During their first year in East Wenatchee, Ena and Gary both accepted the Lord as their savior and from that point on, the family became deeply involved in the Wenatchee First Church of the Nazarene. The church was a second home to the whole family and where lifelong friendships were developed. Ena worked part-time at Grant Elementary School when her children were young, and this allowed her to be with her children when they were home from school. Ena later worked part-time at The Wardrobe, a clothing store located in the Wenatchee Valley Mall, and she thoroughly enjoyed her job and her co-workers. Gary traveled with his job extensively during this time, and Ena was there to support her children in any way, whether it was with their sports, school, or their church activities.
Gary and Ena took a leap of faith in 1984, when they decided to start their business, Riddco Cable Contractors (which is still in full swing today under their daughter and son-in-law’s ownership). They relocated their business and their lives to Yakima, WA, in 1989, and became involved in the Union Gap Nazarene Church, and then West Valley Nazarene Church, where they again have built life-long friendships.
Ena loved being a homemaker and all that went with sustaining a beautiful home. She loved decorating the new home they had built in 1992, reading, playing Scrabble, traveling, volunteering at her church, having lunch with friends, shopping at Nordstrom’s with her daughter, and she had a passion for flowers and gardening. She took so much pride in her beautiful yard and even when her health declined, she created beautiful flowerpots for her deck.
Ena had faced numerous health issues the past few years. She suffered a stroke due to Atrial Fibrillation in 2013, and two years after the stroke, she was diagnosed with cancer and courageously went through chemotherapy and radiation treatments. She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018, and faced this new diagnosis with grace, never complaining about any of her conditions. It was with great sadness that we recently found out her cancer had returned, and it was a culmination of her health conditions that led to her passing. She was a beautiful, Godly woman who truly loved the Lord, her family, and her friends, and who knew the power of prayer. We will miss her presence so much!
Ena was preceded in death by her parents, David and Vera Million; brother, John; father and mother-in-law, Charles and Neva Riddle; and brother-in-law, Bob Line. Ena is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Gary; son, Dan Riddle of Yakima, WA; son and daughter-in-law, Lee (Teri) Riddle of Spokane Valley, WA; daughter and son-in-law, Darcy (Brett) Armstrong of Yakima, WA; grandchildren: Mitchell (Jessica) Riddle of Spokane, WA, Ginger Riddle of Spokane, WA; and great-grandchildren: Landon and Nora Riddle. She is also survived by brother, Paul (Joan) Million of Moscow, ID; and sister, Nancy (Chuck) Lytle of Moscow, ID; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Ena's life will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at West Valley Nazarene Church, 7109 W. Hob Hill Blvd., Yakima, WA, at 1:00 p.m. Please feel free to join the family for food and fellowship following the celebration.