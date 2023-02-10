Enid Lois Crook
February 12, 1928 – January 31, 2023
Enid Lois Crook
February 12, 1928 – January 31, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Enid Lois Crook was born February 12, 1928, to K.V. and Enid Moore, in Chelan, WA. She was the youngest of three siblings, having two older brothers. Enid graduated from Chelan High School in 1946, and later, attended a secretarial school in Wenatchee. She worked for several years at Cascadian Fruit.
In May of 1959, she married Howard Crook in Coeur d'Alene, ID. After Howard's first wife died, leaving him with a baby daughter, Kathy, he and Enid were married. To their union was born another daughter, Karen. Enid and Howard hunted together and traveled together. She was part of a lady's golf group at the country club and loved all kinds of crafts. Enid is remembered as loving and generous, yet strong willed and independent. She had a great sense of humor and loved and cared for her family.
On January 31, 2023, after a long and full life, and a short illness, Enid passed quietly from this earth into heaven with family members surrounding her.
Enid was predeceased by her parents; husband, Howard; both her brothers: Charles and Khleber; daughter, Karen; and her niece, Judy Spagnole. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Marv Williams of Maple Valley, WA, their two children, Stephanie Tinker of Maple Valley, WA, and Brad Williams of Newcastle, WA; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Ben Umayam of Renton, WA, his children: BJ and Carly, both of Anacortes, WA, and his three grandchildren. Enid is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jean Moore of Wenatchee, WA; three nephews: Dennis, Pat and Mike; and numerous friends who will miss her dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held, March 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Mid Valley Baptist Church, 8345 Stine Hill Rd, Dryden, WA, 98821. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
