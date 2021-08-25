Eric Wayne Hatfield

Eric died from a heart attack. This man was phenomenal! When his brother, Lyle, needed a stem-cell transplant to try to save his life, Eric was there for him. Even though he was a bit of a hypochondriac, he never hesitated to do the bone marrow biopsy and then, donate his stem cells. He was as perfect a blood match as you could get, without being an identical twin. When their parents died, he made sure Lainey got the house, so she had somewhere to live, and he put a new roof on it. When his other brother, Steve, hit hard times, he bought him a house to live in, and made sure they would be fine.
Eric graduated from Wenatchee High in 1979. He went into the service and later, became a meteorologist at the U.S. Army Research Laboratory at White Sands Missile Range, NM. Eric retired and moved back to Wenatchee two years ago. He was an active member of the Wenatchee Republican Women's Association. He liked to be sensitive and unexpected.
He is survived by his sister, Lainey Hatfield; and brother, Steve Hatfield of Wenatchee, WA; sister-in-law, Alice Hatfield (Lyle's widow) of Bountiful, UT, and their three children: Danielle (Dan) Vance, Theresa, and Benjamin Hatfield. Also, he was very close to his cousin, Ken (Jodi) Tucker, and their three children: Jacob, Meghan, and Michael of Spokane, WA.
