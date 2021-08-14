Erling Leif Freeberg

Erling was born to Albin and Mathilda Freeberg in Bellingham, WA, and he graduated from Bellingham High School. He spent two years in the U.S. Marine Corps, an experience he was extremely proud of. Erling graduated from Western Washington University and later, followed with achieving a Master's Degree.
He met the love of his life, Dolores, in Bellingham and they married in 1960. He spent his entire career as a teacher for the Eastmont School District, and enjoyed serving in the Wenatchee Police Department as a reserve officer for many years.
In retirement, he partnered with his wife, Dolores, creating and publishing children’s educational art books to be used in the classroom.
He built the family home, in 1963, with close friend, Bill Pershall, and continued to reside there through his later years. His grandkids called this house “the sanctuary”, a safe place to rest and feel loved.
Erling and Dolores had three children: Kären Lombard (Mark), Kirsten Heale (Gary), and Eric Freeberg; three grandsons that he loved dearly: Kaden Smith (Samantha), Jordan Heale and Brett Heale; and one great-grandson, Arthur Smith. His grandkids lovingly named him “Poppy”, which is what people called him throughout his later years. He was preceded in death by siblings: Albin, Thyra and Galen. His brother, Carlin, resides in Bellingham.
“Poppy” was artist and ex-Marine with a big heart, a dry sense of humor, and quick wit, with extreme family devotion. He was a car enthusiast and always had a “toy” in his garage. He enjoyed building his gun collection, and was the most entertaining armchair politician you would ever meet!
Poppy, you will truly be missed. We love you, and are so glad that you are at peace.
--Your Family
*A private Family Service will take place on August 17, 2021. Cards or letters may be sent to 915 Woodward Drive, Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.