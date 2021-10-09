Erma Jean Zyblski Reed

Erma Jean Zbylski Reed
August 23, 1928 - Augist 16 2021
Puyallup, WA
(formerly of Omak, WA)
Jean Z. Reed passed away on August 16, 2021, in Puyallup, WA, one week short of her 93rd birthday. Jean survived a very serious auto accident, in 2014, and was an inspiration in perseverance to the end, recovering from COVID contracted in December of 2020, followed by worsening heart failure. Jean passed peacefully at Good Samaritan Hospital, with both of her children at her side.
She was born in Omak, WA, and raised at the family farm located by Tunk Creek in Okanogan County, WA. At age five, she attended first grade in the one room schoolhouse at Tunk Creek, a year early, so the school had enough students to stay open. The family briefly lived in Omak and Lamont, WA, in 1936, while renting out the farm.
Her parents were Felix Zbylski and Mable Lorene (Walden) Zbylski. Jean’s mother died on July 6, 1942, followed by her father on October 19, 1943, leaving her for a time in the care of a step-mother, along with her two younger sisters, who she later cared for. During her Tonasket High School years, she supported herself as a live-in nanny, working in the orchards, and packing apples. She and sister, Enola, installed a barbed wire fence as one of their summer jobs. Jean was a high school majorette, and she made the patterns and sewed the majorette uniforms. These skills were learned on the farm.
Jean graduated from Tonasket High School, in 1946, and married Hugh Reed, on December 22, 1946. They lived by Spectacle Lake, in the home they built, until 1955, when they relocated to Omak, where she was a longtime resident. She moved to Puyallup, in 2017, for health reasons and to be near family.
Jean was a resourceful homemaker and also had a multifaceted career aiding her husband, Hugh, in early TV cable and electronics businesses. She later worked as a state apple inspector and apple packing supervisor. Jean and Hugh were longtime members of the Loup Loup Ski Patrol. She enjoyed ice skating, sailboarding, bike riding, dancing, water skiing, swimming, gardening, and kite making. Jean and Hugh were both accomplished wood workers, and together, they built cabinets and furniture, two houses, and a cabin.
Jean was predeceased by her husband, Hugh, in 1992; sister, Enola Ludwick, in 2014; and half-sister, Lela Mae Kurtz, in 2003. She is survived by her two children: Donna Wendt (Robert) of Puyallup, WA, and Larry Reed (Wenda) of Bothell, WA; three grandchildren: Kristin Curreri (Chris), Nathan “Pinky” Reed, and Colleen Northcutt (Nathan); sister, Shirley Hawkins; plus nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID pandemic, the memorial will be scheduled at a later date.