Ernest Chan-Nui
July 1, 1934 - July 8, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Ernest Chan-Nui, age 85, passed away at Central Washington Hospital on July 8, 2019, recovering from surgery. He was born on July 1, 1934, in Hilo, HI, to Chan Nui and Joaquina de Costa. He graduated from the University of Hawaii in 1959, and graduated with a Master's of History and Doctorate in Education from Columbia University in 1967. Ernest served in the National Guard until 1953, attaining the rank of Corporal. On August 9, 1959, he married Audrey Ann Char.
He lived in Hilo, HI, Honolulu, HI, Hackensack, NJ, and Wenatchee, WA, and worked at Central Washington University as a Professional Supervisor in the Department of Curriculum and Supervision, until retiring in 1998.
Ernest had a wide variety of interests. He was an avid reader, bridge player, and crossword aficionado. He also enjoyed dancing, theater, and music, especially from the 30's and 40's. He was widely travelled, including destinations such as Central America, Europe, and China. He had a lifelong pursuit of learning.
Ernest is survived by his special friend, Lyla Becker of Wenatchee, WA; children: Ernest (Lisa) of Woodinville, WA; Christopher (Hsiao-Ching) of Pflugerville, TX; as well as three grandchildren: Katherine, Carter, and Alexander. He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Ann Chan-Nui.
Thanks to the First United Methodist Church and their dedicated volunteers for their support.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee, WA. Reception following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions/donations are welcome to the Audrey A. Chan-Nui Memorial Scholarship at http://www.wvc. edu/give. Or by check to the WVC Foundation, 1300 Fifth Street, Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Please designate Chan-Nui on the website or memo field. You are invited to view Ernest’s online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee & Cashmere, WA.