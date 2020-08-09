Ernest George Robison
Chelan, WA
Our beloved Dad and Grandpa, Ernest George Robison, went home to be with the Lord, on July 29, 2020, after a brief illness. Ernie was born October 12, 1935, in Wenatchee, WA, to Clayton Daniel Robison and Belle Grace (Cole) Robison. Ernie attended schools in Riverside, WA, and graduated from Omak High School. He then attended college at Washington State University in Pullman, WA, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Horticulture. Ernie met the love of his life, Judith Carol Petersen, at Salmon Meadows Church Camp. They reconnected at WSU. Ernie was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity and pinned Judy while in college, to signify their engagement. They were married on August 18, 1957, in Waterville, WA. After college, they moved to Wenatchee, where Ernie worked as a Field Man at Skookum Co-op and then, Northwest Wholesale. Ernie managed a small apple co-op in Entiat, WA, for a time. In the late 1960's, he and Judy planted their first orchard at Howard Flats, in Chelan, WA. Soon after, they took over and expanded the family orchards at 25 Mile Creek and in the Chelan Valley, where they lovingly raised their three children: Lynn, Dave, and Al.
Ernie had a strong relationship with Jesus and he and Judy were very active in the Lake Chelan United Methodist Church. At the UMC, Ernie taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and held several leadership roles in the church. He shared his deep abiding faith by example. Ernie was a member of the Lake Chelan School District Board and a long term director on the Blue Chelan Fruit Co-op Board. He also proudly served in the National Guard for several years, in the 1950's. Music was an important part of Ernie's life. He played the banjo and violin as well as sang in the Apollo Club of Wenatchee. He and his wife, Judy, enjoyed riding their touring motorcycle on a variety of fun trips. Many fulfilling days were spent surrounded by the joy and laughter of their grandchildren and activities with dear friends. After many wonderful years together, Judy passed away in 2001. Later, Ernie was reacquainted with, and married, a dear high school friend, Jeanie Altizer, in Oroville, WA. Ernie
and Jeanie spent several happy years together in Oroville and Chelan.
Ernie is survived by his wife, Jeanie Robison of Oroville, WA; daughter, Lyndelle Burkhart; son, David (Karla) Robison; and son, Allen (Rachel) Robison, all of Chelan, WA; as well as four loving stepchildren: Mark, Cami, Amy, and Jill. He's also survived by a brother, Dan Robison of Sun City, AZ; a sister, Pat Davis of Puyallup, WA; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many step-grandchildren. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Judy; two sisters, Olive and Betty; and one brother, Kenneth.
Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel Chelan, WA. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to: Lake Chelan United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1236, Chelan, WA, 98816.