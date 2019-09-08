Ernest Paul Guthrie
Cashmere, WA
Ernest Paul Guthrie, (aka. Ernie, Joe, Tuff), age 95, of Cashmere, WA, passed away on August 30, 2019, while camping and planning his “final” fishing trip with his family and friends at Thousand Trails Campground at Crescent Bar, WA. He was born on February 6, 1924, in Proctor, OK, but moved at a young age with his parents and siblings to Huntsville, AR. The family lived on 180 acres where they produced timber and garden vegetables.
He married Velma Eubanks on April 24, 1943, near Hindsville, AR. They were married by Ernie’s great-uncle, Rev. D.W. Alderson, along side the road, because the preacher was headed the opposite direction and they flagged him down and were married then and there.
The couple moved to the Wenatchee Valley in 1945, where he worked as a laborer in the local orchards until 1952, when he hired on at the Cashmere Sawmill. He worked many positions there until his retirement in 1986.
After Velma passed away in 1986, he married Pauline Evans, a longtime acquaintance from Arkansas. They both loved to fish and traveled all over Washington State. Ernie also loved to hunt deer, elk, and upland birds. When he wasn’t hunting or fishing, he was in his garden, where he produced some of the finest vegetables and melons in the valley. He entered his produce in the county fair and won many ribbons and awards. He enjoyed selling his produce from his front yard, but he really loved visiting with those who stopped by his house, forming many lasting friendships.
Ernie is survived by his brothers: Keith, of Arkansas, Johnny (Nona) of Dryden, WA; son, Jim of Chewelah, WA; and daughter, D’Lynn (Aaron) Davis of Wenatchee, WA; nine grandkids; 23 great-grandkids; and two great-great-grandkids. He was preceded in death by wife, Pauline; parents; five siblings; daughter, Oneita Owenby; grandson, Zachary. His son, Ernest (Jay), joined him in death three days later on September 2, 2019;
Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Church of God, Faith of Abraham, 1835 North Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.