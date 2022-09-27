Ernestine “Erni” K. Pieper
September 19, 1926 - September 22, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Ernestine “Erni” K. Pieper passed away September 22, 2022, in Wenatchee, WA, at the age of 96. Born September 19, 1926, in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary, to Anton Koller and Maria Schiessl. Her ancestors were German, so her first language was German, Hungarian second. During World War II, the Russians invaded Hungary so her family fled to Zell am See, Austria.
Ernestine worked for the U.S. Army in Zell am See, where she met and fell in love with Harry E. Pieper, a Master Sargent. Ernestine came to the U.S., sailing into Ellis Island, N.Y., eventually making her way to Tampa, FL, where she and Harry were married on March 29, 1952. Daughter, Rebecca, was born January of 1953, and daughter, Heidi, was born April of 1958.
November 7, 1955, she became a United States citizen, something she was always very proud of.
The family moved every one to two years with Harry's job as a project accountant for Stone & Webster Engineering Corporation. Washington was their seventh state, settling in East Wenatcheem, WA. Ernestine and Harry divorced after 30 years of marriage.
Ernestine loved her roses, dogs, cats and playing tennis two to three times a week into her 80's! She was a member of Children's Hospital Guild I, the Appleaires, a hospital volunteer and a member of Holy Apostles Catholic Church. Ernestine was a lifelong Roman Catholic and her faith sustained her throughout her life.
Ernestine is survived by her daughter, Rebecca L. Smith (Jim); four grandchildren: Jennifer Uhlrich (Rick), Julie Hunter (lan), Jeromy Deskin (Lisa) and Anjela Smith (Tony), whom she loved deeply; along with 11 great-grandchildren; and several grand-dogs. Also surviving are her son-in-law, Ron Smith; and nieces; and nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Maria Lingner, and Barbara O'Connor; and daughter, Heidi M. Smith.
Her family would like to thank all the wonderful caring people at Highgate Assisted Living, where she resided the last four years. They would also like to thank Dr. Peter Rutherford, for his care of Ernestine for many years.
A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Wenatchee Valley Humane Society,1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.