Estevan M. "Steve" Juarez

Wenatchee, WA

Estevan M. "Steve" Juarez was born in Texas on August 3, 1932. He went home to the Lord on August 22, 2019.

Steve worked various jobs here in Wenatchee, WA. He also worked throughout Washington State. On one of his travels, he met the love of his life, Marilyn Pennier of Harrison, B.C. They married on June, 1967, and settled in Wenatchee, where they raised their family.

Steve is survived by his daughter-in-law, Laurie St. Claire; son, Mark Juarez; three daughters: Stephanie Garzon, Carmen Juarez, and Peggy Martinez; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and friend and brother-in-law, Clarence "Kat" Pennier; and Nancy of Harrison, B.C.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Linden Tree Park, at 9th and Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, WA.

