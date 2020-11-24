Esther "Elaine" Mitchell
November 25, 1940 - November 18, 2020
Tonasket, WA
Elaine was born on November 25, 1940, at Elsie McDonald's home in Okanogan, WA, to Melvin and Caroline Mitchell. She passed away on November 18, 2020. Elaine graduated from Okanogan High School, in 1958. She joined the U.S. Navy in 1959. She retired from the Navy as a YNC, in 1979, and moved to Orlando, FL, until she moved back to Omak, WA, in 2009.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and one niece. She is survived by sister, Cheryl (Bob) Lothspeich of Colfax WA; brothers: John Konsack and Butch (Carol) Mitchell, both of Omak, WA; five nieces; two nephews; three grand-nieces; and two grand-nephews.
We would very much like to thank everyone at North Valley Extended Care, in Tonasket, who took wonderful care of Elaine.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family memorial at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel, Okanogan, WA.