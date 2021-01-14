Esther Mary Loranger
Mead, WA
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Esther Mary Loranger passed away on January 6, 2021, as she was returning from morning mass near her home, in Mead, WA. She was sitting at a stop sign when a car, involved in another accident, slid into her car. Esther grew up on Badger Mountain, outside of East Wenatchee, WA, and married William "Bill" Loranger on October 24, 1953. She raised nine children, while traveling the world as an Air Force spouse. Esther was an incredibly strong woman and mother, with passionate religious beliefs. In the days before her passing, she related to several of her children, that she had tried to follow God’s path for her and she felt she had done everything that He asked of her. Therefore, she was ready to go when God was ready to take her.
She was born on May 22, 1934, to the late Lois Estella Carmichael Bromiley and Frank William Bromiley. She was married to the late William Francis Loranger and is survived by her nine children: Cindy Loranger, Steve Loranger, Wayne Loranger, Cathy Loranger Mazzega, Tina Loranger Krause, Bruce Loranger, John Loranger, Sheri Loranger Houck, and Teresa Loranger Heinz. She was one of nine as well, and is survived by five sisters: Harriett Erb, Shirley Smith, Betty Hylton, Leah Myers, and Sylvia Chapman; and two brothers; John Bromiley, and Stanley "Pete" Bromiley. She is also survived by a multitude of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her third brother, Frank W. Bromiley.
If you wish to send floral arrangements, please contact Apple Blossom Floral, 509-884-7838. Flowers may be delivered to the funeral home or Church, no later than 9:00 a.m. Friday.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, in East Wenatchee, WA. Due to COVID protocols and restrictions, attendance is limited to immediate family only. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.