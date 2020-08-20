Ethan B. Van Lith
June 15, 2007 - August 12, 2020
Bellevue, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Ethan attended International School in Bellevue, WA, and was naturally gifted academically, excelling at teaching his father seventh grade math, musically, admittedly, piano more so than trumpet and with sports, ranging from baseball and soccer to weed-eating on a hoverboard. Ethan approached new experiences with a quiet but intense intent, to learn and master them, whether school-related, or on the ball field, or otherwise. Ethan sought to achieve his own high standards, but along the way, could not help but improve and brighten the lives of those around him. He had an innate ability to connect with and communicate meaningfully with people, regardless of age, walk of life, and circumstance.
To know Ethan was to love him and to love him was to understand him to the core. Love, family, helping others, and positivity were all foundational to his being. Those whose lives Ethan's blessed, will remember vividly his easy, contagious smile, silly faces, and dancing eyebrows. In addition to him finding daily joy in pestering his older brother and best friend, Aiden, he embraced the outdoors, animals, playing games with his friends and family, as well as any activity implicating wheels or a motor: e.g. riding his scooter, motorbiking, and driving the golf cart to the beach. He experienced immeasurable contentedness and peace in Wenatchee, WA, his grandparents home in North Dakota, and at the family cabin.
The sorrow the family feels with Ethan's passing is offset only by the privilege of having had such a wonderful boy grace our lives. His sweetness, empathy, and love were boundless and will be irreplaceable.
Ethan is survived by his mother, Cathy; father, Jeff; step-mother, Linda; brother, Aiden; and step-siblings: Ella and Harrison. He leaves his maternal grandparents, Leo and Frances Bell; and his paternal grandparents, Fred and Terri Van Lith. Ethan is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A go fund me page has been set up to honor Ethan. https://gf.me/u/yr2riq