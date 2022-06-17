Ethan Owen Starkey, 35, was born in Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday, July 16, 1986, and most recently lived in Charlotte, NC, where he passed away Friday, November 19, 2021. He is the son of William Lawrence Starkey and Stacey (Crettol) Karman. In addition to his parents, Ethan is survived by his brothers: Andrew Starkey and Nick Karman; sister, Julia Karman; nieces and nephews: Sydney and Charlotte, Cash, Wyatt, and Paulo Ryu; and many more loving family members.
He was a self-taught musician, songwriter, and producer who enjoyed open mic nights and entertaining his family and friends. Formerly with the band, Feel Flow Expo, Ethan's latest album was the solo album called "8 Years". He attended nursing school at Wenatchee Valley College. His hobbies included music, cooking, and woodworking. Ethan would brighten any room he entered. He was taken too soon from this world and will be greatly missed.
The Memorial Service will be held at The Sunshine Ranch in Wenatchee, WA, on July 16, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Please park at Hot Rod Café for Shuttle Service. There is limited parking at The Sunshine Ranch, and a Shuttle is required. Hot Rod Café is at 2960 Easy Street, Wenatchee, WA, 98801
