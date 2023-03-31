Ethel B. Wright
April 14, 1932 – March 28, 2023
Ethel B. Wright
April 14, 1932 – March 28, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Ethel B. Wright, passed on March 28, 2023, in Wenatchee, WA, at the age of 90. Ethel was born on April 14, 1932, in Spencer, NE, on a ranch, to Arthur and Dorathea Papstien. She was the seventh born of nine children. She attended school in Spencer, NE. She put herself through college at Wayne State Teacher's College. She taught school in Gross, NE, at a one room school for two years.
She married Donal B. Wright in December of 1955 in Nebraska. They were married for 60 years, before Don passed away in 2016. They moved out west shortly after, making a stop in California before eventually settling in Wenatchee, WA. She got a job at Stans Merry Mart working as a shoe clerk. After about four years, she became the store manager. In 1967, she and Don bought the initial shares of the business. They completed acquisition in 1997. She retired in 2016, after working for 58 years.
Ethel enjoyed attending rodeos, watching her husband and son rodeo. She and Don enjoyed going dancing and traveling to various casinos in the western U.S. She also enjoyed traveling all over the state watching her grandkids play sports. She was a supporter of the performing arts center in downtown Wenatchee. Ethel was a regular supporter of sponsoring youth sports and county fairs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents; four brothers; three sisters; and one grandchild, Jessica. Ethel is survived by one sister, Gladys Mowery of Decatur, TX; her only son, Lynn of East Wenatchee, WA; and three grandchildren: Brandon of Wenatchee, WA, Chelsea of Bremerton, WA, and David of East Wenatchee, WA; and one great-grandchild, Arabella.
Ethel will be greatly missed by her family, coworkers, and many friends she made over the years. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Eastmont Baptist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
