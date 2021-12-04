Etta Fern Preugschat, 68, of Waterville, WA, passed away November 24, 2021, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA, surrounded by her family. Etta was born January 17, 1953, to Albert "Obbie" Preugschat and Mary Ellen (Feeney) Preugschat at St. Anthony's Hospital in Wenatchee. She attended Waterville Schools and graduated, in 1971. While in school, she was active in 4-H and Pep Club. Etta developed a love of horses while growing up on the family farm north of Waterville, starting with Trigger, her favorite. Etta was confirmed at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waterville. After graduating high school, Etta began working at Orondo Fruit Shippers, until starting her 30 year career at Douglas County Assessors Office. She became the first female Appraiser for Douglas County and retired, in 2012.
Etta married Juan Salazar, in 1981, and had two sons: Johnnie and Cody. Etta had a heart of gold and loved her family, and enjoyed attending her niece and nephews basketball games. After retirement, Etta enjoyed spending days at Mill Bay Casino, watching Yellowstone, and the NBA, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Juan; parents, Albert and Mary Ellen; and sister, Erma Osborne. She is survived by her sons: Johnnie and Cody; sister, Lynette (Juan) Preugschat; brother, Albert (Karma) Preugschat; nephews: Jeremy Preugschat, Jacobe Preugschat, Jeramiah Preugschat, Shane Preugschat, Dylan Hively, Justin (Kim) Osborne, Weston Osborne, Walker Osborne, Josh (Allison) Osborne, Leo Osborne and Jordan Sprauer; nieces: Jennifer Osborne, Shelby (Scott) Hively, Madison Hively, Honistee Moore, Jessica (Junior) Harris, McKenzie Sandoval, Ivy Sprauer, Ruthie and Rosie Osborne; special friends: Cera Moore and Jana (Schmidt) Alvarado; and numerous cousins, and friends.
Etta will be laid to rest at the Waterville Cemetery, next to her parents. Graveside Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Etta’s name to Douglas County Cemetery District #2, P.O. Box 175, Waterville, WA, 98858. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.