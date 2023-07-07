Eugene “Gene” Oliver Severson died peacefully, at age 85, in Wenatchee, WA, on May 20, 2023. He was born May 18, 1938, in Seattle, WA, to Oliver and Carrie Severson, and grew up in Seattle, along with his sister, Beverly. He graduated from West Seattle High and the University of Washington.
He was a proud member of the National Guard, and held a firm belief in civic duty.
Gene met his wife, Susan, in 1964, while teaching at Wilson High School in Portland, OR, where the two of them taught for more than 30 years. Thousands of students came through Gene's classroom (the same room for his whole tenure at Wilson), and learned U.S. History, Government, Economics, and Anthropology.
He enjoyed a busy retirement, joining Susan as a volunteer at the Portland Art Museum, dog trainings and shows, and at Central Washington Hospital.
Gene and Susan moved to Wenatchee, WA, to be closer to grandkids in 2008.
Gene is survived by Susan; his children: Eric and Andrea; grandchildren: Natalie, Barrett, Darius, Isaac, and Izabella, all residing in the Wenatchee Valley, WA, and his sister, Beverly of Sun City West, AZ.
Gene had a lifelong love of music, travel, history, and his family. He'll be remembered for his unflagging support of his family, his loyalty, his dry wit, and his whistle.
The family thanks Blossom Creek and its staff for their warm care in the final months of Gene's life.
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA.
