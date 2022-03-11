Eugene “Gene” William Vanderhoff was born June 22, 1928, to William Warren Vanderhoff and Lorna Hope Vanderhoff in Spokane, WA. He passed away peacefully in his home on February 28, 2022, at the age of 93. After graduating from Rogers High School, he moved to Wenatchee, WA, and married Shirley Marie Chandler on September 30, 1950. Gene and Shirley were blessed with a large family including five children, 20 grandchildren, and 54 great-grandchildren.
Growing up during the Great Depression, Gene resourcefully sold and resold homing pigeons as they returned home. He co-founded Chamberlin Distributing and grew the company for over 35 years with his hard work and leadership. Gene loved to spend time with family and friends golfing, snowmobiling, motorcycling, fishing, and playing bridge. In the summer, he pulled water-skiers from sunrise to sunset. In the winter, he hauled kids up the mountain to ski and even froze his backyard to create an ice rink for the neighborhood. He had a green thumb and gave his grandchildren specific directions to "talk to his plants" when traveling with Shirley in their motorhome or snowbirding in Palm Springs, CA. He cherished his comrades at Wenatchee Rotary and the Wenatchee Golf & Country Club. He always had a jigsaw puzzle going with a stash of Peanut M&M's. He kept his sense of humor until the very end. One of his last words was "adios!" Gene will be loved, remembered, and missed by many.
Gene is survived by his children: Judy (Dick) Jacobson of Selah, WA; Del (June) Vanderhoff of Wenatchee, WA; Earl (Sue) Vanderhoff of Port Orchard, WA; JoAnn (Joseph) Tolentino of Kirkland, WA; Janice (Jeff) Richards of Sierra Vista, AZ; 19 grandchildren; and 53 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Shirley; sister, Anita; grandson, Jeremiah Richards; and great-grandson, Elijah Reischl.
The family is appreciative of his phenomenal group of caregivers. Thank you to Crystal, Cheryl, Diana, Rachel, Stephanie, and Shirley for loving Gene and supporting him throughout.
