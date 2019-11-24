Eugene John "Geno" Bendotti
Wenatchee, WA
A longtime resident of Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, after a brief illness. Geno was born on January 31, 1927, in Gile, WI, to Louis and Jeanette Bendotti, joining his two sisters, Hyacinth and Kay. His parents immigrated from Italy after World War I. Geno joined the United States Army Company B 17th Battalion RTO and was a supply sergeant. After being severly injured in a vehicle explosion and spending months recovering in an Army hospital, he received the World War II Victory medal and was honorably discharged in 1947.
He returned to Gile, WI, where he met the love of his life, Edith Bugni. They married in 1947. Soon after, they had two children, JoAnn "Jody" Bendotti Downes and Eugene "Gene" L. Bendotti. They eventually moved closer to Edith's family in Seattle, WA. In 1953, they moved to Richmond Beach, WA, where he and Edith met the Van Hollebeke and Buemel families. The heads of the families, Geno, Ralph, and Harold, the three amigos, were pivotal in running large fundraisers and were supporters and tool bearing builders of their beloved church, St. Luke's Catholic Church. Geno and Ralph also shared time hamming it up with Driftwood Players in Edmonds, WA. They have all shared a great love, kinship, and creation of memories for 66 years.
Geno went to work for MaKale's Gas Station and then OK Tires before embarking on a long career of distinction in the roofing industry. He created Roofing Engineer's with his partner, Don Booth, and was a pioneer in "hot tar" roofing and of building their trucking company, with the help of his then son-in-law, David M. Armstrong, bringing into the Pacific Northwest cedar shakes from Canada. Later, Geno, with his keen eye, decided that tile roofing was the future for him and started Benco Home Services. In this endeavor, he earned a highly regarded reputation, not only in the greater West Coast area where he and his crews helped train many of the roofers at the time, to install the tile roofs that he loved.
With Geno's extraordinary and resilient work ethic, this would become a grounding for crews and two generations of his family, who mostly grew up in the business. His children and his children's children, whom all loved and revered him as the "Godfather" of our mixed and rambunctious Italian clan, always turned to him for his steadfast and reliable wisdom and advice. Throughout his career, he taught his son to roof, his daughter and son-in-law, Al F. Downes, the gutter business, his grandchildren: Tiffany, Jon, Jason, Al Jr., Joel, Jesse, Ryan and Michael, all aspects of the business.
After years of climbing the ladders and pounding away, Geno and Edith decided to permanently move, in 1989, to Rock Island, WA, and help his son with his expertise in starting Wenatchee Building and Roofing Supply, in the old Wells and Wade Tire Store building that he and his daughter, Jody, purchased. Again, Geno and his expertise brought to the Wenatchee Valley, with the help of his great friend, Dave Morgan of American Building and Roofing Supply from Everett, WA, a full fledged roofing supply company.
Geno was jaunty and a character, never met a stranger and always carried out side splitting jokes. He was a workaholic but, also enjoyed so many of life's pleasures.From hunting with his old cronies to evolving with his son-in-law, Al and grandkids, teaching them the respect of hunting and how to shoot a rifle. He loved skiing and reveled in not only his little cabin he built in Baring, WA, to be close to the ski hill, but many years of taking and teaching his grandkids the way of the slopes. He loved to travel, from going to Italy to putting on many miles taking his family across many a countryside. He got so much pleasure visiting family and monuments. He had a knack for high score in bowling pools, pull tabs, and playing a mean game of "4,5,6". As an avid football fan, Geno held season tickets from the birth of the Seahawks and for the Huskies. He liked hanging out with the Sons of Italy, and a good game of Bocci ball. He liked the Italian tradition of the "Dollar Dance", sending the bride and groom off with a little fun money. But, his greatest love, was dancing and showing off his bride of 73 years.
Geno, always the patriarch of his family, the everyone's "go to guy", was always there to support his family in the best and worst of times. In 1989, Geno and Edith lost their beloved son-in-law, Al Downes, unexpectedly, and the death of their son, Gene, Jr. from cancer, were especially hard on them. They stepped in to support Jody (Al's wife) and their children. Geno and Al shared a love the outdoors, hunting, and passed it on to Al's boys. But, with his pull up your boot straps resolve, he was the man who picked everyone up and carried them on until they could carry themselves again. As time passed and wounds healed, he welcomed into the family Jody's life partner, Fred Padoshek (whom he also took under his wing in the roofing industry) and his son, Fred, Jr., and to his complete and ultimate joy, his great-granddaughter, Tatianna (husband, Chris Miller), grandson, Loni and, three months ago, to welcome great-great-granddaughter, Maeverly Rone Miller.
As his niece, Cheri White, said: "Uncle Gene didn't need a pedestal, he never looked down on people. He looked up, he looked forward and blazed a path we all were lucky to follow in."
Geno is survived by his wife, Edith; daughter, Jody Downes and partner, Fred Padoshak; grandchildren: Tiffany (Bobby Stubbs) Armstrong, Jonathan Armstrong, Jason (Emily) Armstrong, Albert (Michelle) Downes, Joel (Jill) Downes, Jesse (Lindsay) Downes, Ryan (Amy) Bendotti, Michael Bendotti, Fred Padoshek, Jr. and Brandy; great-grandchildren: Tatianna (Chris) Miller, Loni Hankins, Sam and Jake Bendotti, J.B., Alex and Alita Downes, Anna, Levi and Lyla Padoshek, Chloe, D.J., Jessica, and Evan. Also, his ex son-in-law, David Armstrong, who always loved him as a father. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters; son, Gene Bendotti; and son-in-law, Al Downes.
I held your hand in mine until the day you died. I'll live in memories until we see each other again. - Edith
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.