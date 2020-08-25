Eugene Lillquist

Eugene "Gene" Lillquist
Quincy, WA
Eugene "Gene" Lillquist, 74, of Quincy, WA, died at home on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Pop was born on September 24, 1945, in Grand Coulee, WA, to Edwin and Violet Lillquist. He was the youngest of five brothers, earning him the nickname growing up of Baby Huey. His early years were spent in Grand Coulee, Skagit County, Soap Lake, and George, WA. He graduated from Quincy High School, in 1965, and for the rest of his life was a proud member of the Class of '65. He married Elaine Nerpel, had three children, and was married for 35 years. He worked many jobs in Quincy, but finally settled at Celite.
Service and commitment to his community was the cornerstone of Pop’s life. He served the City of Quincy as a volunteer firefighter and police reservist for over 20 years. His commitment to the youth of the Quincy Valley started early. While Pop graduated from Central Washington University in Art and Physical Education, that was not in the stars to be his career. He spent almost 60 years in the Scouting Program. Most of that time, as a Scoutmaster and Assistant Scoutmaster. Over the years, he helped nearly 25 boys to become Eagle Scouts. He had a great love for Jackrabbit Track and Field. He coached the throwing sports for over 15 years, guiding many kids to State. Wherever there was a need, Pop was there to lend a hand or a sympathetic ear.
Pop was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Lillquist; mother, Violet Nelles; step-father, Milton Nelles; and brothers: Lesley, Verlyn, Marvin, and Raymond. He is survived by son, Curtis (Cami) Lillquist of Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Greta (Jeff) Williams of Quincy, WA; son, Corey (Meredith) Lillquist of Deer Park, WA; and grandchildren: Caitlyn, Benjamin, Conner, Kensley, Caden, and Kasen.
A small family Graveside Service was held at the Quincy Cemetery on August 20, 2020. He always wanted a big send off, and when it is safe to do so, we will hold a proper old-fashioned wake.
Pop, we know you never would say goodbye, so, see ya.
