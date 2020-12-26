Eugene R. Byrd
Wenatchee, WA
Eugene "Gene" R. Byrd, 95, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on December 13, 2020, after a brief illness. Gene was born in Marysville, WA, on September 21, 1925, to Pearlie S. Byrd and Flossie I. (Dustin) Byrd. His family moved to Wenatchee in 1930. He attended schools in Monitor, Cashmere, East Wenatchee, and Wenatchee, WA, graduating from Wenatchee High School. Gene was married to Betty Byrd on April 27, 1951; they were married 65 years. He enlisted in the USAF at 17 years old and entered service at 18 years old. Most of his service time was spent in Victorville, CA, for pilot training, until being discharged on October 31, 1945.
After returning to Wenatchee, he went to work at Valley Auto as a car salesman. He worked there until he and Betty moved to his parent's ranch in Sunnyslope, WA, and began apple farming in 1951. He retired in 2000. Gene enjoyed hunting and snowmobiling, as well as being involved in snowmobile racing. He looked forward to his daily coffee at Arby’s with his friends. He treasured family gatherings. Friends and family know how he loved to visit. Gene had a soft spot for all the pets that were raised in his home. He was a volunteer fireman in Chelan County for over 30 years.
Gene is survived by his son, Greg (Becki) Byrd; daughter, Cheryl (Hank) Mounter; five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his sister, Helen; and his parents.
A private service will be held at the Wenatchee City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to American Legion Post 10, P.O. Box 2242, Wenatchee, WA, 98807.