Eugenia Antionette Watson

Eugenia Antoinette Watson
August 26, 1939 - January 29, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Jean was born in Erie, PA, and passed away in Wenatchee, WA, in the care of hospice and her family.
Jean didn't like to waste time and suffered no fools. She married Arthur at the age of 16. She could do anything she put her mind to and worked in many jobs throughout her life, as a laundress, a Boeing mechanic runner, and silk screener.
She and Arthur eventually decided to devote themselves to God, by becoming ministers for The Salvation Army. She used her boundless energy to minister, run the finances of the church, manage the thrift stores, rehab centers, youth groups, and women's groups. She also was able to endure countless band practices led by Arthur. They served in The Salvation Army for 26 years, across California, Alaska, and Washington.
Jean never stopped moving, even in retirement. If she wasn't volunteering her time with charitable bookkeeping, she continued to lead women's groups, bible studies, participated in choirs, she crafted non stop, baked, and continued to keep her family in line.
Music lived in her heart. She always had a tune in her head and could be found humming throughout her days.
Jean was a strong and tough woman. If you had the privilege of being her child or grandchild, she held you to high expectations, was a tough disciplinarian, but her love ran deep.
Jean was more than a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a friend to laugh with, to cry with, to vent to, and fill the time of long drives with. She had a wonderfully dry sense of humor and there was nothing better than having the privilege of making her smile and laugh.
If you can, today, crochet a little bit, bake a little bit, hum a tune, and laugh a lot. Oh, and please keep up, because I guarantee she's a mile ahead of you already.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Arthur Watson; three children: Art, John, and Joyce; five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.