Eunice Elaine Miracle-Jones born December 19, 1934, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2022, at home, surrounded by her husband and children. Her family was the most important thing to her and she made each and every one of them feel special.
Eunice was born in Vanguard, Canada. While in high school at Creston, BC, she was on the basketball team and ice skating team. She moved to Washington State in 1952, and later, moved to Wenatchee, WA, where she met her husband and they began their life together.
Eunice worked at the Community Action Center in Wenatchee and was notoriously known for helping people in her community and personal life. She was extraordinarily kind, loving, and willing to help anyone in need. Everyone she met she impacted in some way.
Eunice was a very active and social person who never sat still. Her favorite things were family gatherings, dancing, camping, fishing, gardening, canning, and playing cards with family and friends. She attended as many of the grandkids' school and sporting events as possible; her voice could always be heard cheering them on.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Kenneth Jones; and devoted children: Debra (Ernie) Warner, Daryl (Michelle) Jones, Renee (Michael) McCann and Dwayne (Candice) Jones. Along with grandchildren: Kenny, Kevin, Joshua, Kaleb, Shaeanna, Samantha, Natasha, Branden and Troy; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Her voice and spirit live on in the hearts of her family. She will be missed greatly and forever remembered.
Services will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 South Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, on March 26, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
