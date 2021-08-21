Eunice Marie Lewis passed away peacefully Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Regency Harmony House in Brewster, WA. Eunice was born on November 28, 1926, in Chelan, WA. She attended schools in Chelan and Manson, and graduated from Manson High School. While in high school, she was an Apple Blossom Princess. Following school, Eunice moved to Spokane, WA, and married Les Ramsvig. They had five children. During this time, she worked at Marshall Hardware and Valumart Store. Her first husband, Les passed away, thus leaving her to raise five children on her own. She moved back to Manson and married her high school sweetheart, Harvey Lewis, and worked at Kelly's Ace Hardware with Wayne, Gene, and Pat Kelly. She retired after working 34 years at the age of 82. Her hobbies were reading, watching TV, and traveling.
Survivors of Eunice include children: Judy (Raleigh) Mashek, Mike (Eva) Ramsvig, Patty Fink, Vicki (Frank) Phillips, and Steve (Kristie) Ramsvig; step-daughter, Pat Lewis; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Eunice was preceded in death by her two husbands: Les Ramsvig and Harvey Lewis; parents, Roma and Ruth (Card) Spray; brothers: Ron Spray and Wayne (Glenna) Spray; sister, Genny (Larry) Knorr; niece, Leih Knorr; step-son, Mike Lewis; and aunt, Verona Franklin.
A Celebration of Life for Eunice Lewis will be on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at the Chelan Christian Church, 210 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, WA, with reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you give donations to the Chelan Christian Church, P.O. Box 957, Chelan, WA, 98816. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.
