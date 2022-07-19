Eunice “Nellie” Heath
February 8, 1923 – June 26, 2022
Eunice “Nellie” Heath
February 8, 1923 – June 26, 2022
Leavenworth, WA
Eunice "Nellie" Heath, age 99, of Leavenworth, WA, went to be with her Lord on June 26, 2022, due to complications from a bad fall June 10, 2022. Eunice was born February 8, 1923, to Robert John Cochran and Lola Miller Cochran in Devol, OK, but they moved shortly to Littlefield, TX. The Dust Bowl and Great Depression forced the family to move to Cypress, CA, in 1936.
In her Senior year at Anaheim Union High School, Bill Heath, a pastoral student from Bible Institute of Los Angeles (BIOLA) preached in the Cypress church. She said, “He's kind of nice.” They were married a year later, September 4, 1942, after she finished a year at BIOLA.
Bill pastored in southern California for a few years. In 1946, after evangelistic meetings in the Sierra Valley in northern California, six new believers urged the Heath's to come start a church. They came and the congregation in Sierraville, CA, grew. They first repaired a deserted church. Later, when they built a new one, Eunice helped lay the tongue and groove flooring, with bruised fingernails as proof.
In 1956, they returned to southern California, where Eunice's love of people and gift for hospitality and compassion was an amazing addition to Bill's biblical preaching. In 1967, they went as missionaries to the Philippines, where again, Eunice's gifts of teaching and loving, reached hungry hearts.
They retired to Leavenworth, WA, in the late 1980's. Eunice was active in Cascade Mountain Bible Church and Leavenworth Senior Center. In May of 2001, she went to Michigan and lived with her daughter, Opal Denk, in Byron Center, a suburb of Grand Rapids.
Eunice and Bill were a married 56 years, before he passed away in 2001. Eunice was also predeceased by daughter, Lola Monroe; son-in-law, John Denk; and grandson, Jeremy Denk. She is survived by: Tom Monroe, Opal Denk, Tim Heath (Judy), David Heath (Beth), Elizabeth Hammond (Joe), Jonathan Heath (Tamara), Nancy Pruitt (Corey); 17 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.
A Service will be held on August 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Cascade Mountain Bible Church, 11025 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth, WA. All her friends are welcome to attend, and stay for dessert afterward.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
