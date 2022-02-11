Eva Eleanor Smith of Quincy, WA, died February 7, 2022, She was born Eva Eleanor Baldwin on February 4, 1939, in Garden City, KS. She was raised on a farm in Western Kansas and graduated from Syracuse, Kansas schools.
On December 5, 1956, Eva married Grant Everett Smith. Together they and their three children moved from Holly, CO, to Quincy, WA, in 1968. Besides being a wife and mom, she worked through the Quincy School District as a teacher's aide and cook. She then worked as a physical therapist aide. A job she loved; since she had the gift of gab, and was always willing to help people. Eva volunteered for many years working on flowerbeds for the beautification project. She carried her rake and hoe in the back of her Volkswagen all the time.
A few of her special memories were going to Graceland, Yellowstone, Disneyland, and Mt. Rushmore, and taking the kids and grandkids camping, and we can't forget how much she loved running and later in life, her walks. Mom was one of a kind. She treated everyone with kindness; even the people that no one else would. Her neighbors have told us the neighborhood will not be the same without Granny Smith there to run out and give their dog a treat, share her veggies with, or walk past their house waving like a crazy person at them. Her cheery personality will be missed by all. She loved her family and friends. She was such an Elvis fanatic I'm sure she's looking down at us as she is dancing with him singing: I Did It My Way.
Eva is survived by her husband, Everett; children: Liesa (Robbie) Field, Debi Kleyn, Grant (Sandra) Smith; grandchildren: Marcy (Buck) Gillmore, Kiley(Whit) Dixon, Haley Smith, Hunter Smith, Marty (Colleen) Field, Breck (Sarah) Field; eight great-grandchildren; and her brother, Vernal Baldwin.
Private Family Services will be held. Please leave a memory for the family or sign the online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbachs Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Eva Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.