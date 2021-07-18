Eva JoAnn Mikel
April 13, 1943 - July 16, 2021
Anchorage, AK
(formerly of Pateros, WA)
Jodee was raised in Pateros, WA, and graduated from Pateros High School in 1961. She was a talented singer who gave countless hours of service to many as her charm and beautiful voice graced the world, but her greatest talent was giving her pure and complete love to those around her.
She was a woman without guile, whose love touched so many and whose triumph over life's challenges was an inspiration. She will be deeply missed.
Surviving include son and daughter-in-law, Mikel and Linda Kuhn; granddaughter, Kathleen Kuhn; and grandchildren, Jon Brown, Jayden and Elisha Kuhn; and three sisters: Sandra Scott Smith of Broomfield, CO, Geraldine Mikel of East Wenatchee, WA, and Dianne Pratt of Woodruff, UT. She was predeceased by her parents, Elwyn and Donna Mikel, and her son, Ben Arthur Kuhn.