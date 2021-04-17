Eva Louise Lauve
August 7, 1958 – April 12, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Eva Lauve, 62, a lifelong resident of Wenatchee, WA, left this world on Monday, April 12, 2021, after an extended illness. Eva loved, and was truly proud of her family, and leaves one brother; three nieces; and two nephews; four great-nieces; and two great-nephews.
She was a graduate of Central Washington University, where she earned her Bachelor Degree in Business Finance and Economics.
Eva started her career at Stemilt Growers as a cherry sorter, and through hard work and dedication, worked her way up to the Food Safety and Scheduling Manager. Eva was a pioneer in food safety and was instrumental in launching the Safe Quality Food (SQF) program and achieved the first ever SQF certification for a U.S. facility in 2000. In 2017, Eva received the SQF Lifetime Achievement Award celebrating her leadership, dedication, and commitment to SQF, and the food safety industry as a whole. Eva’s 40 year career was dedicated to encouraging, mentoring, and coaching others to become successful in the industry. She was considered by many to be an expert in the Food Safety arena and was well known in the industry and spoke at many worldwide events.
Eva was an avid athlete; her passion was bowling, and she cherished the lifelong friendships she formed among the bowling community. Eva was part of the Wenatchee Bowlers Hall of Fame, not only for her bowling skills, but also for her leadership and selflessness to the local bowlers association. Eva played in Wenatchee's elite womans' fast pitch softball league in the late 70's and early 80's. She played with the best women athletes in the valley and enjoyed being part of the softball community. She truly enjoyed traveling, attending Wenatchee Wild and Applesox games, and playing golf. Her light continues to shine, as her legacy has impacted many, through her volunteer work in the community, with the Follies Guild and through her loving personality and smile, that touched many lives. Eva was thankful for all her friends.
The family respectfully asks that remembrances made for her remarkable life be contributed to the Community Foundation, 9 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, please put "Follies Memorial Lauve" on the memo line, or the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center at https://secure.fredhutch.org/ or the St Jude's Children Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/.
