Eva McGregor
January 22, 1956 – December 15, 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Eva McGregor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Eva McGregor
January 22, 1956 – December 15, 2023
Manson, WA
Our beloved Eva, was called up to Jesus unexpectedly on the evening of December 15, 2022. Eva was the daughter of Vernon and Violet Hill, of Manson, WA. She was strong-willed, intelligent, compassionate, generous, and she loved fiercely.
Eva was well known in the Manson and Chelan communities for her skillful hands in the Lake Chelan Clinic lab. Her desk and wall were always adorned with many pictures of her grandchildren. It was said you never felt the needle when she was the one who held it.
Eva delighted in sea turtles, house cats, and cougars. Her favorite flowers were carnations because they were long-lasting, pleasant smelling and inexpensive. Her favorite cereal was Count Chocula, in part, because stores only stock it during hunting season. Her wit was as sharp as her knife, and she was a crack shot with both it, and her rifle. Eva also enjoyed making things with her hands. She made beautiful crocheted jackets, hats and blankets. Eva also made adorable little fairy gardens that showcased her spirit and imagination.
Eva loved to hunt, camp, fish and go on drives with her adoring husband, Thomas McGregor. Thomas and Eva were married 49 years. An effortlessly devoted and loving pair, it was not often that you could find them apart.
Eva is survived by her husband, Thomas; their three children; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; whom she loved and was loved by dearly. An Incredibly magnetic, spectacularly complex and genuinely beautiful soul. Eva is painfully and profoundly missed by all who loved her. Arrangements assisted by Prect Rose Chapel, Chelan, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.