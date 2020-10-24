Evangeline Isabel Parsons
September 27, 1929 – October 17, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
Evangeline “Vangie” Parsons, 91, passed away at Bonaventure Senior Living, on October 17, 2020. The cause of death was Meningioma tumors on her brain. Vangie was born on September 24, 1929, in Glen Ullin, ND to Florence Roth. In 1930, Florence married Fred Schneider, who adopted Vangie. Fred loved and raised her as his own. Vangie attended schools in Montana, North Dakota, California, and Washington. She graduated from Auburn High School, in 1948. She went on to receive her teaching certificate in North Dakota, where she taught school in a one room schoolhouse. Vangie also worked as a telephone operator, housewife, mother, and built circuit boards for Sundstrand Data Control, in Redmond, WA. After retirement from Sundstrand, she worked part-time at Costco, giving out samples.
On September 8, 1951, Vangie married Donald Parsons. Unfortunately, after almost 30 years of marriage, they divorced in 1981.
Vangie is survived by her three children: Kathy (Bruce) Burge of East Wenatchee, WA, Karen (Randy) Enger of Glasgow, MT, and James Parsons of Tonasket, WA; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Vangie was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Clayton and Creighton; one sister, Joyce; and one great-grandson, Walter.
The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the caregivers at Bonaventure Senior Living of East Wenatchee, who provided excellent care for their mother during her last days.
Vangie was a Jehovah’s Witness. A Zoom Memorial will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Renton, WA.
You are invited to visit Vangie’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to write a memory or condolence. Arrangements are provided by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.