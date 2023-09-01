(Formerly of Waterville, Wenatchee, and Cashmere, WA)
Evelyn Ann (Corderman) Kitterman, formerly of Waterville, Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA, passed away on August 8, 2023, at the home of her son, Dan, in Layton, UT. She was born November 22, 1932, at the family farm to Clifford C. Corderman and Anna L. (Brandt) Corderman. She graduated from Waterville High School as a proud member of the Class of 1951, and returned to Waterville for class reunions. She married Eldon Eugene Davis and they had four children: Jacquelyn who died in 1957, Daniel, Brian and Jim.
In 1976, she moved to Wenatchee, WA, where she married Howard R. Kitterman. She became very involved with the “Hat Lady project” and was proud of meeting her hat a day goal using four needles - no hoops. She loved seeing the school children wearing the hats she had made. For Christmas 2022, she knitted 200 hats for her son, Dan's, construction crew, then went back to childrens hats for school children.
Howard passed away in March of 2021, and her son, Dan, and daughter-in-law, RaKae, invited Evelyn to live with them in Utah, where she was surrounded by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She said her room was the meeting room and the first place the family would go when they came to visit.
Evelyn is survived by three sons: Dan (Rakae), Brian (Lisa) and Jim. She leaves a legacy of 13 grandchildren; and at least 42 great- grandchildren; nieces: Eileen (Hill) Bone of Waterville, WA, and Judy (Hill) Dalton of East Wenatchee, WA; and her many friends in Wenatchee and Cashmere will always remember her special laugh and the sparkle in her eye.
At her request there will be no services. Please think of her when you see a child with a knitted hat.
