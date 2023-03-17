Evelyn (Bowers) Bradley
August 27, 1936 - March 9, 2023
Evelyn Joyce Bradley passed away quietly on March 9, 2023. Evelyn was born on August 27, 1936, in an old school house in Leahy, WA. She was the middle child of Chet Bowers and Nettie Nellis.
She grew up in Mansfield, WA, and graduated from Mansfield High School in 1954. Evelyn always knew that she wanted to be a nurse and continued her education and training at Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Spokane, WA, where she graduated in 1957.
It was during her schooling at Sacred Heart, that she met and fell in love with her husband, Junior Harold Bradley. After she graduated, they were married in 1958, and moved to northern California where she worked as a labor and delivery nurse while they raised their four children.
In the 1970's Evelyn and her family relocated to the Peshastin/Dryden, WA, area and she began working for Central Washington Hospital. She helped deliver babies for over 30 years in the Wenatchee Valley and earned the nickname “Sarge” by her co-workers for her leadership in the delivery room.
Evelyn will not only be remembered for her dedication to her patients, but also to her family. She was very involved in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's lives. Evelyn also loved to go camping, fishing, gambling, and shopping. She was best known for her quick wit, fierce determination, generous spirit, and extensive clothing collection. She was very social and made friends wherever she
went.
Evelyn is survived by her children: Jay (Teri) Bradley, Jeff Bradley, and Jodi Cheyney; grandchildren: Chelsea (Chris) Bradley, Kevin (Kayti) Bradley, Jerra (Jared) Kramer, Lindsey Reynolds, and Doug and Ken Cheyney; great-grandchildren: Isla and Waylon Bradley, and Derek and Benjamin Kramer; many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Eloise January, and Jeanie Stevens; husband, Junior Harold Bradley; and daughter, Jill Reynolds. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 24, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at the Mansfield Cemetery. In lieu of giving flowers, the family asks those who are able instead to make a donation to the Confluence Health Foundation. You are invited to view Evelyn's online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
