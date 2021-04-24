Evelyn Irene Shore
October 18, 1933 - April 13, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Evelyn Irene Shore, 87, died at Highgate Assisted Living, on April 13, 2021. She was born in Port Angeles, WA, on October 18, 1933, to Raymond and Mildred (Temple) Roe. She attended school first through sixth grade at Edmonds, WA. Her family moved to Tall Timber Ranch, Lake Wenatchee, WA, where she graduated from Leavenworth High School, in 1951.
On September 6, 1952, she married A. Allan Shore. They purchased a ranch at Lake Wenatchee, where they raised their four children: Pat, Ken, Nancy, and Vern. In 1974, they sold the ranch and moved to Wenatchee, WA, where they purchased the Penny Motel and later, the Dolman Motel in East Wenatchee, WA. They later sold the motels and moved to East Wenatchee.
Evelyn was a member of East Wenatchee First Baptist Church, TOPS 1080 East Wenatchee, Grange, and volunteered at area food banks. She enjoyed writing letters, scrap booking, crocheting, and helping people in need. She enjoyed traveling to see family and sights along the way.
Evelyn is survived by her husband, Allan; daughters: Patti (Ron) Shell of Olympia, WA, and Nancy (Don) Reathaford of Entiat, WA; sons: Ken (Karen) Shore of Colorado Springs, CO, and Vern (Alicia) Shore of Fort Worth, TX; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mildred Roe; sister, Phyllis Snell; brother, Wayne Roe; and great-grandson, Ron Crawford.
Her family would like to give special thanks to Highgate Assisted Living (especially Jean, Sarah, Brooke, and Rachael) and Hospice for their loving care.
A Memorial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation at https://alzfdn.org/ or a charity of choice. You are invited to view Evelyn’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com, where you can leave a memory and make a donation. Arrangements are in the care of the Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.