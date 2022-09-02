Evelyn Lenore “Evie” Melcher
September 8, 2012 – July 19, 2022
Ephrata, WA
Evelyn Lenore “Evie” Melcher, 9, of Ephrata, WA, passed away July 19, 2022, at Seattle Children's Hospital, after a sudden cardiac arrest in the early morning hours of July 14, 2022.
Evie was born September 8, 2012, at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake, WA, to Ross and Addy Melcher. Our beautiful girl came home to two loving older brothers, Everett and Casey. Evie was a feisty little thing; always keeping up with her brothers and determined to never be left out. She loved meeting new people and made friends with everyone. She was a little “mini-me” of her mom and loved to snuggle under blankets, play with “stuffies” and dolls, paint her nails vibrant colors, and experiment with makeup. While being a budding “fashionista”, she was also very much a daddy's girl. If Ross was leaving the house, 9 times out of 10, his girl was coming with him. Hunting, fishing, catching gophers, mechanic work “Sis” was more than happy to jump in and help her dad (or at least supervise).
Evie has two sets of grandparents that cherished times spent at the ocean and at home with her. She would burst through the door with a “Ssup” and join you for an art project, some cookie baking, or an ice cream, of which she always took home an extra for her brothers.
Our amazing girl had asthma and allergies that could not slow her down or dampen her spirits. Her love for all animals and the outdoors had her tossing on a pair of boots, mismatched socks, a jacket over a dress (even in winter) and headed out to explore. She had cats, dogs, guinea pigs, and baby goats that looked forward to her loving attention. Evie attended Grant Elementary and was “Student of the Month” in April for her creativity.
Evie had the best and brightest smile, the sweetest hugs, and the sharpest wit you've ever seen on a 9-year-old girl. It is impossible to put into words how much she was loved and how big her spirit was. She has left behind devastated family and friends that will forever feel her absence.
It is equally impossible to find the right words to capture the essence of our amazing Evie. Upon her passing, our beautiful, shining girl was a hero again and left behind a lasting legacy. As an organ donor, three other children left that hospital with a miracle. Even in death, she was a
superstar. It's not surprising, as she was our miracle, too.
She will be forever loved and missed by her parents, Ross and Addy Melcher of Ephrata, WA; brothers: Everett (16) and Casey (14) Melcher; grandparents, Ron and Mavis Melcher of Ephrata, WA; and Bruce and Kathi Hewitt of Burbank, WA; great-grandmother, Maxine Melcher of East Wenatchee, WA; and numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Stan Miller; uncle, Jed Miller; and great-grandfather, Larry Melcher.
We love you forever Sis.
The family will be having a Celebration of her Life at 1:00 p.m., on September 10, 2022, at the Melcher Residence, 5525 Rd. H NW, Ephrata, WA. 98823.