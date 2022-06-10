Evelyn Lucille Howard went to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family on May 22, 2022. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Lucille was born to Floyd and Thelma Lee on October 19, 1939, in Little Rock, AR. She moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1945, when she was five years old. After graduating from high school, she met the love of her life, Larry Howard. Together, they had two children: Sandy and Susan.
She was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and loved spending time with family and friends. Her generosity and kindness knew no bounds; she would give someone the shirt off her back, or go without, to make sure that everyone else had what they needed. She was the definition of strength, hard work and perseverance.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Sandy Howard and Susan Pearce; granddaughter, Lacey Gifford; great-grandchildren: James Morimoto and Lexi Gifford; and brother, Larry Lee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Howard; father, Floyd Lee; mother, Thelma Lee; sister, Beatrice “Bea” Owens; and brothers: James Lee, Jack Lee and Gary Lee.
For her family and friends who knew her and remain, she will always be remembered for her faith, kindness, thoughtfulness, generosity, strength, and her beautiful smile. She was a bright spark in this world and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A Graveside Burial Service will be held for friends and family at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements assited by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatcee, WA. Please leave a memory or tribute at www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com.
