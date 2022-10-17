Evelyn Mae Smith Fabian
June 26, 1934 - October 9, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
(formerly of Ephrata, WA)
Evelyn Mae Smith Fabian went to be with our Lord October 9, 2022, after extended health issues and battle with cancer. Evelyn was a long-time resident of Ephrata, WA, and later, resided in East Wenatchee, WA, to be closer to family. Evelyn was born in Fairfield, IA, then moved to Palmdale, CA. Following high school, Evelyn went on to college at Northwest Christian University in Eugene, OR, where she graduated with her degree as a nursing assistant.
She then married Larry Fabian in December of 1958. In 1965, Larry and Evelyn and family moved to Block 71 Grant County, WA, where they farmed until retirement with Evelyn's parents, Clayton and Dee Smith, brother, Andrew, and family.
While working on the farm and raising a family, she was also a telephone operator for Pacific Northwest Bell.
Evelyn and Larry were longtime members of the Ephrata Church of Christ and later, worshiped at the Cashmere Church of Christ, after moving to East Wenatchee, WA.
There were many other activities Evelyn enjoyed throughout the years. She was a member of the Block 71 Women's Club, 4-H leader and loved quilting and needlepoint sewing. Music was a very big part of life for Evelyn. She enjoyed singing and the piano.
Evelyn is survived by her husband, Larry; sons: Greg and Todd; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Dee Smith; and one brother, Andrew Smith.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at the Ephrata City Cemetery, 333 E St. SW, Ephrata, WA, on October 21, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are by Nicoles Funeral Home, Ephrata, WA.
