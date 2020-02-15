Everett Burts
Wenatchee, WA
The family of Everett Burts would like to invite the community to commemorate his life at a memorial service Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., Wenatchee First Assembly of God, 1520 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, WA. Please bring your memories of Everett to share.
Everett was born in May Valley, WA, on September 25, 1931, and grew up on the family ranch on Horse Lake Road. He worked hard while growing up to help his family and held many different jobs as a child. As a depression era child, he learned resourcefulness and how to work hard. Like many farm kids, he learned to operate equipment while very young. He sewed wheat sacks, drove teams of horses, fixed equipment, and built fences.
In high school, he started as summer help at Washington State College’s Tree Fruit Research Center. This was the beginning of a lifelong career. With his direction established, and with help from many mentors, he started college to become a scientist at the Research Center. While he studied hard, he also found time to meet and marry the love of his life, Willow Dean Kretz. After graduating from Washington State University, they worked together to earn his Doctorate in Entomology from Oregon State University. Before the ink on his certificate was dry, he started work at the research center. The beginning of his career coincided with their first son, James (Julanne) and three years later, a brother, Doug (Janet).
Everett worked hard to make farmer’s lives easier. Focusing on the problems pear growers had with insect pests, he worked to develop integrated pest controls that are still helping growers today. During his time at the Research Center, he helped develop the career of new scientists.
Everett retired in 1994, but he didn’t stop contributing to the valley. He belonged to many service groups including the Elks Club, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Good Sams, Wenatchee Sportsmen Association, and others. He served as the president of the Three Lakes Golf Association and worked with the Forest Service to manage land use.
His practical wisdom and knowledge were beneficial to the Wenatchee City Planning Council. The Apple Country Snowmobile Club was built on the foundation laid by Everett and other outdoor enthusiasts.
Everett always tried to include his family in his activities. He included Willow and his sons on many adventures, frequently with a couple of extra kids aboard. Camping, boating, fishing, and hunting trips were part of the fun. When he started snowmobiling, he built a four place trailer and took the whole family. Dad did not talk about his faith, he lived it. Putting others first, he was unusually generous and never hesitated to help out friends, even if he had just met them.
He never stopped learning. While in his 70’s, he took college geology classes because it interested him. And he never stopped teaching. He was always sharing something he had learned with his family and his community. But mostly, he never stopped loving. He showed amazing care for his friends and family, even in his last days.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Everett Burts Memorial Fund at the Community Foundation of North Central Washington, 9 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.