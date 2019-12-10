Everett Burts
Wenatchee, WA
Everett Burts was born in May Valley, WA, on September 25, 1931, and lived a full and productive life. Cancer took him from us on November 17, 2019. His wisdom, generosity, and love will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Everett married Willow Dean Kretz while both were attending Washington State University. Their marriage remained strong for 65 years. Together, they earned his Doctorate of Entomology from Oregon State University. He worked his entire career as an Entomologist at Washington State University Tree Fruit Research Center.
Throughout his life, Everett served his community as an active member of the Elks Club, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Wenatchee Sportsman's Association, Boy Scouts and Good Sam's. He was a founding member of the Apple Country Snowmobile Club and his passion for wildlife and outdoor activity led to the development of the Horse Lake Preserve.
While Everett worked hard, he also recognized the importance of working together. He was blessed by mentors through his whole life. He worked with his brother, Lee, one of his best friends, to run the family farm while both held full time jobs. His friends knew him as a generous and reliable person, willing to come to their aid any time. His sharp mind and practical outlook helped him solve problems wherever he went.
They raised two sons: James (Julanne) and Doug (Janet). They were blessed by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, so far. Everett was proud of his family and loved them deeply. He worked hard to bless them as children and as adults: hunting, camping, fishing, and time spent together were part of the formula. Every outing was a mix of fun and learning. He seemed to have an inexhaustible supply of wisdom, patience, and practical knowledge.
His family wants to thank our friends for their prayers and support. We would also like to commend the Hospice association for their care in his final days.
A Memorial Service will be held at Wenatchee First Assembly of God, 1520 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, WA, on February 22, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. You are invited to visit his tribute online at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com and leave a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.