Everett Dale Riggs
East Wenatchee, WA
Everett Dale Riggs, 92, was born to Ruby and Everett E. Riggs, at Chelan, WA, on March 10, 1928. Dale spent his first ten years in and around Chelan, enjoying the freedom of an independent and responsible young man. Dale became a strong swimmer with access to Lake Chelan and participated in sports with neighborhood kids. Life changed for Dale, when Everett was hired as a carpenter to work on the copper mine development at Holden, WA. The only housing available to families and workers were the small cabins located at Lucerne, WA, on the shores of Lake Chelan. Here Dale found lots of opportunity to enjoy the woods, the shore, the lake, and the people. Dale took on many odd jobs as a helper to Oscar Getty, the local landlord and entrepreneur. Dale often recalled stories of his adventures rounding up horses, or cleaning fish out of the water supply pipe coming from the lake, or cutting firewood for the small cabin. As development progressed at Holden, housing became available, and the family moved the 12 miles from Lake Chelan, to the site of the state-of-the-art mining village. Here Dale attended school with the other children and took the opportunity, when old enough, to work temporary jobs in the mine and mill. At one point, Dale delivered explosives as a “powder monkey” to the mine operations.
As Dale completed the eighth grade at the Holden School, he had to look outside the village for high school opportunities. As a freshman ninth grader, Dale traveled to Wilbur, WA, where his maternal grandparents lived, and where his grandfather worked as custodian for the school district. While his grandparents moved from Wilbur at the end of his freshman year, Dale continued to attend Wilbur High School and graduated in 1947. The friendships made during those years, continued long into the future for more than 50 years of reunions and celebrations.
Following high school, Dale returned to Holden, and became employed at the mill. He worked for a year or more and saved funds to attend Washington State College (University). While his time in Pullman was only one semester, he would recall the busy and challenging time to attend the college. Dale returned to Holden and became a member of the “riggers crew”, the mechanical staff for the mine and mill. He was a member of this crew, until the Howe Sound Mining Company closed the operations, in 1957. In the intervening years, Dale met Cora May Leniger, who worked in the company mess hall. They were married in January of 1950, and established their home in Holden. Over the next seven years, three sons: Mike, Jim, and Dave arrived. Dale enjoyed family life and community activities outside of work. The friends established during these years, continued for decades, with the annual Holden picnics and reunions.
The summer of 1957, brought a big change for Dale and family, with a move from Holden to the family home in East Wenatchee, WA. Dale lived in the house at 1921 Sunset Highway, until his passing on September 21, 2020. The yard at 1921 underwent a number of changes from garden spot, to cow pasture, to horse corral, to ball field, for a number of football, baseball, basketball, and soccer games. As time passed, the number of residents increased; Russell in the summer of 1957, Timothy in 1959, Patricia in 1963, and Pauline in 1965. The house was packed, but Dale and Cora always found time and room for visitors and guests.
During the first two decades in Wenatchee, Dale’s major employer was the Culligan Soft Water Company, followed then, with more than two decades of delivery service for Empire Gas company. Dale’s employers appreciated his dedication and reliability.
Dale found time to pursue his love of baseball and softball. Serving for more than 20 years as a Little League Baseball coach, he guided the skills of many young players. As an adult, Dale participated in men’s league softball, well past the age of 80. These activities demonstrated Dale’s love of the sport and the love he held for his children and teammates.
In the spring of 1999, Dale lost his wife to heart disease. This loss ended the 49-year long partnership, established in Holden and some seven children ago. The loss left Dale alone and discouraged. It was the rekindling of a long-time friendship with Dorothy Spry, that filled Dale with life again. For more than ten years, until her passing, Dale and Dorothy were companions and a couple.
In the past ten years, Dale has witnessed the growth of his family, with grandchildren entering into marriage and bringing forth the next generation of children. Dale’s family now includes 27 great-grandchildren.
Dale continued to garden and grow some of the most unique vegetables in his backyard plot, Dale experimented with crossbreeding a variety of melons and produced exceptional tomatoes and other vegetables.
Dale will be interred at the Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.. Friends and members of the family will recall the gift that Dale brought to their lives. The family requests that Dale’s memory can be honored with donations to Mobile Meals of Wenatchee, P.O. Box 1343, Wenatchee, WA, 98801 or Hospice of Wenatchee, 1020 N. Wenatchee Ave. Arrangements are entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.