Everett Wayne Decker passed away peacefully in his sleep, on July 13, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. He was 83 years old. Born to Ona (Watson) Decker and Clyde Decker on August 28, 1937, he spent his entire life in Cashmere, WA. He graduated from Cashmere High School in 1957.
In 1960, he married Patricia (Honeysett) Decker. They raised their two children Joy (Decker) Greenway and Eric Decker in Cashmere.
Everett worked for the Chelan County PUD as a hydro-mechanic. He retired, in 1994, after which he and Pat traveled Europe for a time visiting the many Exchange Students they had shared their home with over the years.
He lost Pat in 2002, after an extended illness.
In 2007, he ran into a longtime family friend, Shirley Dahlstrom. Sharing a love of fishing, travel, and family, they were married the same year. Everett and Shirley were members of the Church of God Faith of Abraham and led a life full of faith, love, and family.
Everett never met a person he wouldn’t have a conversation with. He was greatly loved and respected by so many people. He will be missed.
Everett is survived by his wife, Shirley; children: Joy, Eric, Jeannette (Dahlstrom) Rankin, and Paul Dahlstrom. They have 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat; parents, Clyde and Ona; and sister, Donna (Decker) Timpe.
Everett’s Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 5:00 p.m., at Camp Aletheia, 17325 Highway 2, Leavenworth, WA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Church of God Faith of Abraham Youth Camp Services, 5700 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, WA, 98815, in Everett’s name. The camp was a special project of his, that was near and dear to his heart.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.